Lockheed Martin continues SPY-1 advanced calibration work

SPY-1 radar operator aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Shiloh. (Photo: USN/ Lt Nelson Balido)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received an $8.25 million order from the US Naval Surface Warfare Center, for engineering services in support of the AN/SPY-1 Elevated Radar Advanced Calibration Experiment (ERACE).

Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

ERACE certification is targeted to be part of Baseline 9.2.X certification for AN/SPY-1, which the USN has scheduled for Q2 in FY2022.

AN/SPY-1 is a crucial component in the Aegis Weapon System. Shephard Defence Insight notes that AN/SPY-1 transmitters are installed on a wide variety of vessels, such as USN Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers; Japanese Atago-class and Kongo-class destroyers; Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigates; Korean King Sejong the Great-class destroyers; and Australian Hobart-class destroyers.