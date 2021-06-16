Lockheed Martin continues SPY-1 advanced calibration work

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has received an $8.25 million order from the US Naval Surface Warfare Center, for engineering services in support of the AN/SPY-1 Elevated Radar Advanced Calibration Experiment (ERACE).
Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by June 2023.
ERACE certification is targeted to be part of Baseline 9.2.X certification for AN/SPY-1, which the USN has scheduled for Q2 in FY2022.
AN/SPY-1 is a crucial component in the Aegis Weapon System. Shephard Defence Insight notes that AN/SPY-1 transmitters are installed on a wide variety of vessels, such as USN Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers; Japanese Atago-class and Kongo-class destroyers; Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigates; Korean King Sejong the Great-class destroyers; and Australian Hobart-class destroyers.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.