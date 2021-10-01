Leonardo will provide support to French naval defence systems

OTO 76/62 SR is a medium-calibre naval gun. (Photo: Leonardo)

The agreement between Leonardo and the French Navy comprises logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on-board the Horizon, FREMM and FDI -class frigates.

Leonardo announced on 29 September that the company will provide logistics support and maintenance services for the OTO 76/62 SR weapon systems on French Navy vessels.

It comprises the Horizon, FREMM (Frigate Europee Multi Mission) and FDI (Frégates de Defense et d'Intervention) class.

According to Leonardo, the services will be carried out over ten years under a framework agreement that extends an existing maintenance contract for France’s Horizon-class frigates.

The new package of services that Leonardo will provide includes training, configuration management, supply of spare parts, field engineering and documentation updates for 22 OTO 76/62 SR systems.

Under the deal, the French Navy can opt to extend logistics support to also include system updates, the provision of additional equipment and other assistance according to their needs.

This new contract comes shortly after Leonardo signed an agreement with the Danish Navy to support the same type of weapon system.

The multipurpose OTO 76/62 SR medium-calibre weapon (originally developed by Oto Melara, which is now part of Leonardo) is a lightweight, automatically loading gun specifically developed for anti-missile, anti-aircraft, anti-surface warfare and naval gun support, according to Shephard Defence Insight.