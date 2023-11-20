To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

LCAC 100 project yet to achieve IOC as E-SLEP gets underway

20th November 2023 - 06:56 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

It will be expected that the new SSCs will offer the USN an improved capability to operate in a more contested environment providing ship-to-shore, shore-to-shore and ship-to-ship logistics support. By riding an air cushion LCAC vessels can access 70% of coastlines as they are not affected by tides, surf conditions or beach gradients. (Photo: Textron)

The US Navy’s (USN’s) Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) project that is procuring new Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) vessels for its amphibious ships has still to attain an. Meanwhile the Extended-Service Life Extension Programme (E-SLEP) for legacy LCAC vessels is ramping up deliveries.

A total of nine new Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 100-class vessels have been delivered to the US Navy’s (USN) Program Executive Office Ships at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City Beach as part of the the maritime force's Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) project. The Initial Operating Capability (IOC) was due to have been achieved after the delivery of six LCACs to the USN.

‘The SSC program has not yet reached IOC,” a US Navy spokesperson told Shephard, ‘The six craft required to achieve IOC have been received by ACU-4 [Assault Craft Unit 4], and the program is progressing with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us