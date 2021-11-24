Latest MK 54 torpedo component deal includes Brazil and Spain

MK 54 Mod 0 torpedo launch from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert)

Brazil, Spain and the USN will receive lightweight torpedo components and common part kits.

Raytheon is to produce common part kits and spare torpedo components for the MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo MOD 0 and MOD 1, under a $27.59 million contract option from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Recipients will include the US (67%) as well as FMS customers Brazil and Spain (33%), the DoD announced on 22 November. Work is expected to be completed by May 2025.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MK 54 MOD 1 upgrade kit adds a new sonar array assembly and improved processing. The MK 54 can be can be incorporated into any modern navy with minimum conversion costs as it is compatible with more than 20 launch platforms.