Latest MK 54 torpedo component deal includes Brazil and Spain

Island-class patrol boats arrive in Ukraine
The arrival of two ex-USCG boats follows the delivery of another pair of Island-class craft to Ukraine in 2019.
Raytheon is to produce common part kits and spare torpedo components for the MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo MOD 0 and MOD 1, under a $27.59 million contract option from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
Recipients will include the US (67%) as well as FMS customers Brazil and Spain (33%), the DoD announced on 22 November. Work is expected to be completed by May 2025.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MK 54 MOD 1 upgrade kit adds a new sonar array assembly and improved processing. The MK 54 can be can be incorporated into any modern navy with minimum conversion costs as it is compatible with more than 20 launch platforms.
Latest long-lead materials contract will support construction of the fourth America-class assault ship.
The fix comes after the USN halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship due to a class-wide flaw in the design.
An Offshore Patrol Vessel at home in the Indo-Pacific...
South Korea is building three additional minesweepers, with the first recently handed over to the navy.
Alsace is one of two air defence versions of the FREMM frigate for France.