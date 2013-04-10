To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

LAAD 2013: Hovercraft growth potential for Amazon operations

10th April 2013 - 18:04 GMT | by Tim Fish in Rio de Janeiro

RSS

The final two of seven hovercraft destined for use by the Peru Navy for Amazonian river operations are being shipped to Peru.

Built by UK-based Griffon Hoverwork, the 2000TD(M) model hovercraft are 12.7m long and 6.1m wide. They can hold up to 22 passengers and carry a payload of 2.2t. With a top speed of 35kt with a full payload the craft have a normal endurance of 10 hours. 

A further eight 2000TD(M) hovercraft are being built for the Colombian Marines following a contract signed on 27 December 2012. 

Paul Edwards, director for business development at Griffon Hoverwork, told Shephard

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from LAAD 2013

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us