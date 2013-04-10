LAAD 2013: Hovercraft growth potential for Amazon operations
The final two of seven hovercraft destined for use by the Peru Navy for Amazonian river operations are being shipped to Peru.
Built by UK-based Griffon Hoverwork, the 2000TD(M) model hovercraft are 12.7m long and 6.1m wide. They can hold up to 22 passengers and carry a payload of 2.2t. With a top speed of 35kt with a full payload the craft have a normal endurance of 10 hours.
A further eight 2000TD(M) hovercraft are being built for the Colombian Marines following a contract signed on 27 December 2012.
Paul Edwards, director for business development at Griffon Hoverwork, told Shephard
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from LAAD 2013
-
LAAD 2013: First upgraded Panther nears certification
The first upgraded Panther K2 helicopter is expected to pass certification this month, ready to be delivered to the Brazilian Army in mid-May for operational …
-
LAAD 2013: Selex expands lightweight ISR offerings
Selex ES has unveiled the newest addition to its aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) offerings with the introduction of the Light ISR system. The …
-
LAAD 2013: Earth moves into AGV market
With an eye on border surveillance and security requirements across South America, one company from the UAE brought its Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV) to the …
-
LAAD 2013: Upgraded Brazilian M113 makes debut
An upgraded M113 armoured personnel carrier from the Brazilian Army has been unveiled at the LAAD exhibition in Rio de Janeiro. BAE Systems is upgrading …
-
LAAD 2013: Santos Lab unveils VTOL UAV
Santos Lab used the LAAD exhibition in Rio de Janeiro to publicly unveil a new VTOL UAV. Dubbed the ORBIS, the UAV features a quadrotor …
-
LAAD 2013: Chile opts for Israeli UAV
The Chilean Army has purchased SpyLite mini-UAV systems from Israeli company BlueBird Aero Systems, the company has revealed. BlueBird Aero Systems CEO Ronen Nadir told …