LAAD 2013: Hovercraft growth potential for Amazon operations

The final two of seven hovercraft destined for use by the Peru Navy for Amazonian river operations are being shipped to Peru.

Built by UK-based Griffon Hoverwork, the 2000TD(M) model hovercraft are 12.7m long and 6.1m wide. They can hold up to 22 passengers and carry a payload of 2.2t. With a top speed of 35kt with a full payload the craft have a normal endurance of 10 hours.

A further eight 2000TD(M) hovercraft are being built for the Colombian Marines following a contract signed on 27 December 2012.

