Kongsberg, Thyssenkrupp form JV
Kongsberg and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems have established a 50/50 joint venture (JV) company named KTA Naval Systems, the companies announced on 31 October.
KTA Naval Systems will develop, produce and maintain combat systems for submarines supplied by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
The German and Norwegian governments signed an agreement in June 2017 for the joint development, procurement, operation and maintenance of submarines and marine ordnance.
Thyssenkrupp and its partners are currently developing a detailed concept to offer four submarines to the Norwegian Navy and two submarines to the German Navy. The submarines will be based on the class 212A and tailored to the requirements of the two nations with extended range, speed and endurance to form a new 212CD class.
As part of the request for proposal, KTA Naval Systems would deliver the combat systems for the 212CD class as well as for future Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems submarines.
Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, said: ‘The JV is an important step for us and the Norwegian defence industry.
‘We have been partnering with Thyssenkrupp for the past decades and are delighted to now take our partnership to the next level. Together we will deliver the next generation of combat systems and put smart defence in Europe into action.’
