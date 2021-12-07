Kongsberg systems selected for Type 212CD boats

Active sonar suite and bottom navigation technology from Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to equip the future Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for the German and Norwegian navies.

The technology package consists of SA9510S MKII Mine Avoidance and Navigation Sonars (MANS) and a Bottom Navigation System (BNS) comprising EM2040 MIL multibeam echo sounders and an EA640 echo sounder suite.

The company said the contract was awarded ‘through a comparative and thorough process’ governed by the Kongsberg-Thyssen-Atlas JV (kta naval systems) and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), along with other vendors.

Germany and Norway placed a long-awaited contract with TKMS for six Type …