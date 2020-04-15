To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kongsberg to supply ASW sonars to Finland

15th April 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Kongsberg has signed a contract with Saab to provide ASW and diver detection sonars to the Finnish Navy’s Pohjanmaa-class corvettes (pictured) currently under development.

The SS2030 and SD9500 sonars are used for deployment in shallow waters and have acoustic properties.

Thomas Dahle, Director of Sales at Kongsberg, said: ‘We are very pleased to have been selected for another sonar programme for the Finnish Navy and to further strengthen our position as a principal supplier of shallow-water ASW, diver detection and mine-hunting equipment.’

Designed for ASW operations and capable of detecting torpedoes, the SS2030 is a hull-mounted sonar which is integrated with a Sound Propagation Model. This allows it to determine the optimal tilt settings to enhance the Probability of Detection (PoD) ratio.

On the other hand, the SD9500 is a light weight compact over-the-side dipping sonar with horizontal and vertical positioning capabilities.

