Kongsberg to supply ASW sonars to Finland
Kongsberg has signed a contract with Saab to provide ASW and diver detection sonars to the Finnish Navy’s Pohjanmaa-class corvettes (pictured) currently under development.
The SS2030 and SD9500 sonars are used for deployment in shallow waters and have acoustic properties.
Thomas Dahle, Director of Sales at Kongsberg, said: ‘We are very pleased to have been selected for another sonar programme for the Finnish Navy and to further strengthen our position as a principal supplier of shallow-water ASW, diver detection and mine-hunting equipment.’
Designed for ASW operations and capable of detecting torpedoes, the SS2030 is a hull-mounted sonar which is integrated with a Sound Propagation Model. This allows it to determine the optimal tilt settings to enhance the Probability of Detection (PoD) ratio.
On the other hand, the SD9500 is a light weight compact over-the-side dipping sonar with horizontal and vertical positioning capabilities.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Japanese navy bets on autonomous technology for the future
Faced with persistent recruitment shortfalls, the JMSDF has turned to unmanned surface and underwater systems to maintain operational capability.
-
First Type 31 frigate for UK Royal Navy rolls out of construction
Named the HMS Venturer, this roll out marks a pivotal milestone as it moves from the construction phase to then undergo outfitting and systems integration ahead of sea trials.
-
Japan orders first upgraded Mogami-class frigates for the JMSDF
The JMSDF has commissioned the seventh Mogami-class ship as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries advances upgraded frigates and supply vessels.
-
Japan accelerates naval shipbuilding with new OPVs, destroyers and amphibious craft
Japan Marine United has made advances in OPV construction, as it unveils next-gen DDGX concepts and expands fast-landing craft fleet for island defence.
-
US military to test new Red Cat unmanned surface vessel in August
Puerto Rico-based firm announces it expansion into the ”fast-growing and urgently needed” maritime unmanned market.
-
CUAS and satellite capabilities to be among US Coast Guard’s acquisition priorities in FY2026
The Secretary of Homeland Security said the branch needed “counter-UAS technology in every cutter”.