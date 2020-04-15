Kongsberg to supply ASW sonars to Finland

Kongsberg has signed a contract with Saab to provide ASW and diver detection sonars to the Finnish Navy’s Pohjanmaa-class corvettes (pictured) currently under development.

The SS2030 and SD9500 sonars are used for deployment in shallow waters and have acoustic properties.

Thomas Dahle, Director of Sales at Kongsberg, said: ‘We are very pleased to have been selected for another sonar programme for the Finnish Navy and to further strengthen our position as a principal supplier of shallow-water ASW, diver detection and mine-hunting equipment.’

Designed for ASW operations and capable of detecting torpedoes, the SS2030 is a hull-mounted sonar which is integrated with a Sound Propagation Model. This allows it to determine the optimal tilt settings to enhance the Probability of Detection (PoD) ratio.

On the other hand, the SD9500 is a light weight compact over-the-side dipping sonar with horizontal and vertical positioning capabilities.

