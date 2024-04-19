Kongsberg contracted for Dutch and Belgian frigate propellers and drive shafts

Kongsberg Maritime will supply propeller systems for Damen Naval’s Dutch and Belgian four Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) frigates.

The controllable pitch propellers and shaft lines will be for frigates which will replace the navies’ current Karel Doorman-class multi-purpose frigates with the first of class expected to be delivered by Damen Naval in 2028. The deal for the ships was signed in 2023.

The new class of ships will be deployed for a wide variety of tasks with anti-submarine warfare as their main purpose. They will have hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and designed to operate as quietly as possible.

Within the contract, Kongsberg Maritime will supply four shipsets of its controllable pitch propeller systems and associated equipment including blades, hubcaps, hubs and shaft lines.

This is the second collaboration between Damen Naval and Kongsberg Maritime in the past 18 months, and has followed a similar contract signed by the companies in September 2022 for the German Navy’s F126 frigates.

The ships measure 145m in length, with an 18m beam and weigh in at 6,400t. It will carry an Under Water Warfare Suite (UWWS), an Above Water Warfare System (AWWS) and underwater decoys.

Armament will include Mk54 torpedoes, a 76mm gun, Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and Naval Strike Missiles (NSM). The frigates will also be able to accommodate other missiles and directed energy weapons.