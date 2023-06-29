Damen and Thales to deliver ASW frigates for Belgium and Netherlands

Under the agreements, Amsterdam and Brussels will receive two ships apiece to replace existing Karel Doorman-class multi-purpose frigates.

Dutch Defence Minister Christophe van der Maat said: 'The acquisition of the ASW frigates is taking place in the way I prefer: through intensive cooperation, between countries, armed forces, and industry.

'In time, the result will be an innovative and powerful weapon system. This will benefit us as direct users, but also Europe and NATO.'

The new ASWF ships follow a trend of joint Belgian-Dutch naval procurement. The two countries have also joined forces to procure new mine warfare capabilities under