Kharg loss hurts Iranian pride

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
IRIS Kharg, an Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Ol-class fleet replenishment oiler, sank in the Gulf of Oman during a training mission on 2 June following an onboard fire.
A 20h firefighting effort was not enough to save the ship, the crew of which was transferred to shore before it sank. However, 33 people were injured.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown and Iranian officials are still investigating the incident.
Kharg was the only large fleet oiler available to the Iranian Navy, launched by UK shipyard Swan Hunter in 1977 for the pre-revolutionary regime in Iran. At 207m ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.