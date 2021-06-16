Kharg loss hurts Iranian pride

IRIS Kharg, an Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Ol-class fleet replenishment oiler, sank in the Gulf of Oman during a training mission on 2 June following an onboard fire.

A 20h firefighting effort was not enough to save the ship, the crew of which was transferred to shore before it sank. However, 33 people were injured.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown and Iranian officials are still investigating the incident.

Kharg was the only large fleet oiler available to the Iranian Navy, launched by UK shipyard Swan Hunter in 1977 for the pre-revolutionary regime in Iran. At 207m ...