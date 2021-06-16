To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Kharg loss hurts Iranian pride

16th June 2021 - 17:15 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

RSS

IRIS Kharg sank on 2 June. (Photo: Mehr News Agency)

The loss of IRIS Kharg was the latest disaster to befall the Iranian navy but there are no plans to build or buy a replacement.

IRIS Kharg, an Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) Ol-class fleet replenishment oiler, sank in the Gulf of Oman during a training mission on 2 June following an onboard fire.

A 20h firefighting effort was not enough to save the ship, the crew of which was transferred to shore before it sank. However, 33 people were injured.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown and Iranian officials are still investigating the incident.

Kharg was the only large fleet oiler available to the Iranian Navy, launched by UK shipyard Swan Hunter in 1977 for the pre-revolutionary regime in Iran. At 207m ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users