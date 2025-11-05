To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Khabarovsk submarine launch reflects Russia’s nuclear modernisation progress

5th November 2025 - 12:20 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

Khabarovsk’s primary armament will be Poseidon torpedoes. (Photo: Russian Ministry of Defence)

The nuclear-powered vessel, which could carry the Poseidon autonomous torpedo – dubbed the “doomsday missile” – marks another step forward in Russia’s maritime defence push.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the launch of its Khabarovsk special-purpose nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed submarine at its Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk. The vessel belongs to a class of submarines designed to deploy the Poseidon, an uncrewed, underwater system developed in Russia.

As the relationship between the US and Russia remains strained, with both countries investing heavily in the development of modernised platforms and advanced technology in the undersea defence sector, the Khabarovsk launch reflects an important advancement for Russian capabilities.

The country has been characteristically secretive on both its Khabarovsk submarine development, which has faced significant delays, and

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

