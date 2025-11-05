Khabarovsk submarine launch reflects Russia’s nuclear modernisation progress
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the launch of its Khabarovsk special-purpose nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed submarine at its Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk. The vessel belongs to a class of submarines designed to deploy the Poseidon, an uncrewed, underwater system developed in Russia.
As the relationship between the US and Russia remains strained, with both countries investing heavily in the development of modernised platforms and advanced technology in the undersea defence sector, the Khabarovsk launch reflects an important advancement for Russian capabilities.
The country has been characteristically secretive on both its Khabarovsk submarine development, which has faced significant delays, and
