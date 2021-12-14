Sign of the times: Bulgarian shipyard cuts first steel on MMPVs

In a further sign that the Bulgarian Navy is moving away from reliance on ageing Soviet-era platforms, the MTG Dolphin shipyard in Varna is building two new Multipurpose Modular Patrol Vessels (MMPVs) after first steel was cut in a ceremony on 3 December.

The two vessels are being built under a November 2020 deal between the Bulgarian MoD and German shipbuilder Lürssen Werft, which established a Bulgarian subsidiary called NVL.

Importantly for RAdm Kiril Mihaylov, Commander of Bulgarian Naval Forces, the MMVPs are designed to operate within the framework of the NATO alliance or as part of EU missions, enabling …