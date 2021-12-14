Sign of the times: Bulgarian shipyard cuts first steel on MMPVs

Pakistan starts submarine construction at home
Indigenous construction of Pakistan's new conventional submarines is now under way.
In a further sign that the Bulgarian Navy is moving away from reliance on ageing Soviet-era platforms, the MTG Dolphin shipyard in Varna is building two new Multipurpose Modular Patrol Vessels (MMPVs) after first steel was cut in a ceremony on 3 December.
The two vessels are being built under a November 2020 deal between the Bulgarian MoD and German shipbuilder Lürssen Werft, which established a Bulgarian subsidiary called NVL.
Importantly for RAdm Kiril Mihaylov, Commander of Bulgarian Naval Forces, the MMVPs are designed to operate within the framework of the NATO alliance or as part of EU missions, enabling …
French company iXblue is to equip four multirole Finnish corvettes under the Squadron 2020 programme.
The stakes are high as loss of port services can have far reaching strategic and economic ramifications.
A fifth Independence-class LCS vessel has been equipped with the Kongsberg/Raytheon Naval Strike Missile.
French shipbuilder, OCEA, has launched the first Ukrainian FPB 98, with 19 more still expected.
The tugs' names, Haro, Barkerville, Canso, and Stella Maris, are tied to Canada’s maritime history.