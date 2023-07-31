Keel laid for first Polish SIGINT ship

Poland’s Remontowa Shipyard in Gdansk is building the vessels under a contract with Swedish defence company Saab Systems. A steel-cutting ceremony was completed earlier on 27 April.

The first ship, to be named ORP Jerzy Różycki, will be delivered in 2027. A launch is expected in the 2025 timeframe. Plans for the construction and delivery of the second ship have yet to be disclosed.

The contract between Saab and the Polish Armament Agency for the pair was signed on 25 November 2022 for €620 million ($640 million) under Poland’s Delfin programme.

Whilst Remontowa Shipyard is responsible for construction