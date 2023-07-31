Keel laid for first Polish SIGINT ship
Poland’s Remontowa Shipyard in Gdansk is building the vessels under a contract with Swedish defence company Saab Systems. A steel-cutting ceremony was completed earlier on 27 April.
The first ship, to be named ORP Jerzy Różycki, will be delivered in 2027. A launch is expected in the 2025 timeframe. Plans for the construction and delivery of the second ship have yet to be disclosed.
The contract between Saab and the Polish Armament Agency for the pair was signed on 25 November 2022 for €620 million ($640 million) under Poland’s Delfin programme.
Whilst Remontowa Shipyard is responsible for construction
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Canada in talks with six countries over future submarine needs
The Canadian Patrol Submarine Programme (CPSP) is in its options analysis phase that includes engagement with potential builders to determine next steps.
-
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock team up for INS Shankush overhaul
Over the next three years, INS Shankush will be modernised by India's state-owned shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will be responsible for supplying equipment packages.
-
HII awarded contract for aircraft carrier maintenance in San Diego
HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division has received a contract from the USN for aircraft carrier maintenance in San Diego. The award has a potential value of $528.4 million over five years.
-
Fincantieri commissioned for third Italian U212 NFS submarine
OCCAR has exercised an option for constructing the third Italian U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS).
-
US declares IOC for special operations mini-sub
Lockheed Martin's Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) achieves Initial Operational Capability with US Special Operations Command. This vehicle enables covert underwater missions, transforming undersea warfare for special operators.