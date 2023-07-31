To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Keel laid for first Polish SIGINT ship

31st July 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Poland's new SIGINT ships will be similar to Sweden's Artemis, also delivered by Saab. (Photo: Saab)

The keel laying for the first of two new signals intelligence (SIGINT) ships for the Polish Navy was completed on 27 July 2023.

Poland’s Remontowa Shipyard in Gdansk is building the vessels under a contract with Swedish defence company Saab Systems. A steel-cutting ceremony was completed earlier on 27 April.

The first ship, to be named ORP Jerzy Różycki, will be delivered in 2027. A launch is expected in the 2025 timeframe. Plans for the construction and delivery of the second ship have yet to be disclosed.

The contract between Saab and the Polish Armament Agency for the pair was signed on 25 November 2022 for €620 million ($640 million) under Poland’s Delfin programme.

Whilst Remontowa Shipyard is responsible for construction

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us