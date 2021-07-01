Izumo modifications pave the way for F-35 operations

Images have emerged on social media of changes to the flight deck of the helicopter carrier JS Izumo, as the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship is modified to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B.

Pictures of the flight deck reveal new deck markings in preparation for the vessel's future role operating F-35B fighters.

Izumo is set to have its flight deck heat-treated to withstand the strain of short take-off and vertical landing flights, and its close-in weapons system mounts relocated away from the bow.

More significant works are due to be undertaken in FY2025 to restructure the bow into a square ...