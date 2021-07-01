Izumo modifications pave the way for F-35 operations

First steel cut for HMS Belfast
Prince William has begun construction of HMS Belfast by setting the plasma cutting machine to work on the first plate of steel for HMS Belfast.
Images have emerged on social media of changes to the flight deck of the helicopter carrier JS Izumo, as the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship is modified to operate the Lockheed Martin F-35B.
Pictures of the flight deck reveal new deck markings in preparation for the vessel's future role operating F-35B fighters.
Izumo is set to have its flight deck heat-treated to withstand the strain of short take-off and vertical landing flights, and its close-in weapons system mounts relocated away from the bow.
More significant works are due to be undertaken in FY2025 to restructure the bow into a square ...
Israeli manufacturer says its subsonic Sea Breaker missile can hit targets from stand-off ranges of up to 300km.
A new redesigned, environmentally friendly cooling system is set to improve the Sea-Based X-Band Radar's (SBX) reliability and reduce its carbon footprint.
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.