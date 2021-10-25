JMSDF launches new tanker vessel

UK begins search for new strategic sealift capability
The contract in the UK for the provision of strategic sealift capability expires at the end of 2024.
The ‘YOT 01’ oil tanker for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) was launched in Shin Kurushima Dockyard in Imabari City, Ehime Prefecture, on 20 October.
Built to merchant ship tanker standard, the tanker can carry 4,900t of fuel. ‘YOT-01’ will be commissioned into the JMSDF in April 2022.
Shin Kurushima Dockyard received a JPY5.06 billion ($44.6 million) order for two tankers in March 2020. ‘YOT-02’ should enter service in July 2022.
Shin Kurushima Dockyard has a 17% share of the global car carrier vessel market, but this was its first JMSDF order. For the project, the dockyard needed to …
The RN’s oldest frigate has trialled some of the service’s latest technologies at sea.
A dozen speedboats are being built for the French Navy by Ufast to avoid a USS Cole-style attack.
Earlier this month, two RN OPVs, HMS Tamar and Spey, arrived in San Diego, and the ships have already begun engagement activities.
ASW towed array proved its ‘exceptional sensing performance in small vessels’, SEA claims.
General Dynamics has received a contract modification from the US DoD to perform additional work for the USN’s Virginia-class submarines.