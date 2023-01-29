Japan’s military enhances transport capability to offshore islands

The current maritime transport capability of the Japanese military is insufficient to transport troops and supplies to its southwest islands. The FY2023 budget is going some way to address this deficiency.

A logistics support vessel (LSV) and landing craft utility (LCU) will be built to enhance capability. Their construction cost is estimated at JPY10.8 billion ($83 million), and they will be delivered to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in 2024.

The LSV, with a cargo capacity of 1,700t, will transport equipment from the mainland to Japan’s southwest islands. The LCU, meanwhile, with a payload capacity of 350t, will