Japan’s military enhances transport capability to offshore islands
The current maritime transport capability of the Japanese military is insufficient to transport troops and supplies to its southwest islands. The FY2023 budget is going some way to address this deficiency.
A logistics support vessel (LSV) and landing craft utility (LCU) will be built to enhance capability. Their construction cost is estimated at JPY10.8 billion ($83 million), and they will be delivered to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in 2024.
The LSV, with a cargo capacity of 1,700t, will transport equipment from the mainland to Japan’s southwest islands. The LCU, meanwhile, with a payload capacity of 350t, will
More from Naval Warfare
-
Pakistan Navy continues renewal of submarine fleet
While it awaits new Chinese-designed diesel-electric submarines, the Pakistan Navy continues its modernisation of older Agosta 90B boats.
-
India commissions its fifth Scorpene submarine
Just one more Project 75 submarine remains to be completed, after the fifth was commissioned into the Indian Navy.
-
Belgian-Dutch ASWF frigate nears contract award
The joint programme will see the Belgian and Dutch navies receive two new frigates each.