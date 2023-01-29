To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan’s military enhances transport capability to offshore islands

29th January 2023 - 23:09 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

This JMSDF transport ship LC-2002 is one of only a few Japanese vessels able to utilise small ports. (Photo: Koji Miyake)

Japan, concerned by the vulnerability of its southwest archipelago, is seeking to boost its military transport capacity to the area.

The current maritime transport capability of the Japanese military is insufficient to transport troops and supplies to its southwest islands. The FY2023 budget is going some way to address this deficiency.

A logistics support vessel (LSV) and landing craft utility (LCU) will be built to enhance capability. Their construction cost is estimated at JPY10.8 billion ($83 million), and they will be delivered to the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in 2024.

The LSV, with a cargo capacity of 1,700t, will transport equipment from the mainland to Japan’s southwest islands. The LCU, meanwhile, with a payload capacity of 350t, will

