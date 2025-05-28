To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japanese navy bets on autonomous technology for the future

28th May 2025 - 09:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Chiba, Japan

RSS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has been helping to develop a 40m-long Multipurpose Combat Support USV for the JMSDF. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Faced with persistent recruitment shortfalls, the JMSDF has turned to unmanned surface and underwater systems to maintain operational capability.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) has been pursuing unmanned technology as it develops and trials unmanned surface vessels (USV) and unmanned underwater vessels (UUV).

The force had a number of platforms on full display last week at DSEI Japan 2025, with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) using its presence at the exhibition to highlight two important projects on the go in conjunction with the JMSDF. One was a USV which the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) has referred to as the Multipurpose Combat Support USV.

MHI is responsible for the approximately 300t vessel’s design and construction, with its date of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us