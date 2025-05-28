Japanese navy bets on autonomous technology for the future

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s (JMSDF) has been pursuing unmanned technology as it develops and trials unmanned surface vessels (USV) and unmanned underwater vessels (UUV).

The force had a number of platforms on full display last week at DSEI Japan 2025, with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) using its presence at the exhibition to highlight two important projects on the go in conjunction with the JMSDF. One was a USV which the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) has referred to as the Multipurpose Combat Support USV.

MHI is responsible for the approximately 300t vessel’s design and construction, with its date of