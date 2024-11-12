To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan introduces new landing craft classes to transport army equipment

12th November 2024 - 12:52 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Japanese 2,400t landing craft utility Nihonbare (‘4151’) was launched in late-October. (Photo: Japan MoD)

Japan’s new Nihonbare-class landing craft has highlighted Tokyo’s strategic moves to secure its archipelagic regions. Their introduction could be of interest to Australia as it develops its own amphibious capabilities.

Japan has launched a new class of landing craft to enable to army to eliminate gaps in its ability to rapidly move equipment and troops to archipelagic areas using amphibious transport vessels.

The boat, to be christened Nihonbare (pennant number ‘4151’) once it has been commissioned next March, is being constructed by the Setoda Shipyard of Naikai Zosen in Hiroshima Prefecture.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) is calling the platform a landing craft utility (LCU), but it might better be considered a landing ship tank (LST). This vessel has a standard displacement of around 2,400t and a crew of

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …



