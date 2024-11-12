Japan introduces new landing craft classes to transport army equipment
Japan has launched a new class of landing craft to enable to army to eliminate gaps in its ability to rapidly move equipment and troops to archipelagic areas using amphibious transport vessels.
The boat, to be christened Nihonbare (pennant number ‘4151’) once it has been commissioned next March, is being constructed by the Setoda Shipyard of Naikai Zosen in Hiroshima Prefecture.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) is calling the platform a landing craft utility (LCU), but it might better be considered a landing ship tank (LST). This vessel has a standard displacement of around 2,400t and a crew of
