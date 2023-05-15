Japan continues development of railguns, despite doubts over their effectiveness
Japan has developed a prototype medium railgun of 40mm calibre to research how to achieve higher initial velocity and longer barrel life.
This medium railgun can fire a projectile weighing 320g with an initial velocity of 2,230m/s (Mach 6.5). The rail’s endurance is more than 120 rounds, and the current charge energy is 5MJ, although Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) is aiming for 20MJ in the future.
The ATLA's Ground Systems Research Centre (GSRC) began basic research on a small 16mm-calibre railgun in 1990.
Then, in May 2022, the GSRC concluded a JPY6.5 billion ($47.9 million) contract with Japan Steel
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Israel’s IAI lifts lid on new uncrewed submarine
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has lifted the lid on a new large AUV, the BlueWhale, which can be used for covert intelligence gathering, detection of submarines and seabed warfare.
-
The mad and murky world of submarines in Asia-Pacific (Opinion)
Whatever problems can go wrong with military acquisitions, submarines seem to have ticked all the boxes in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
Pakistan receives final Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates
China has completed delivery of four multipurpose frigates to the Pakistan Navy.
-
SOF Week 2023: US special forces kick off search for new multi-role watercraft
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has kickstarted initial planning for a second-generation Combatant Craft Medium (CCM), according to service officials.
-
MBDA nets new contract for Saudi CAMM missiles
The US Navy has awarded MBDA a $19.6 million contract modification to produce Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMM) to equip Saudi Arabia's future Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.