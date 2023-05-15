To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan continues development of railguns, despite doubts over their effectiveness

15th May 2023 - 23:58 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

This is a prototype of the 40mm-calibre railgun that Japan has been testing. (Photo: ATLA)

Japan continues to invest in railguns, even though questions remain over their practical utility.

Japan has developed a prototype medium railgun of 40mm calibre to research how to achieve higher initial velocity and longer barrel life.

This medium railgun can fire a projectile weighing 320g with an initial velocity of 2,230m/s (Mach 6.5). The rail’s endurance is more than 120 rounds, and the current charge energy is 5MJ, although Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) is aiming for 20MJ in the future.

The ATLA's Ground Systems Research Centre (GSRC) began basic research on a small 16mm-calibre railgun in 1990. 

Then, in May 2022, the GSRC concluded a JPY6.5 billion ($47.9 million) contract with Japan Steel

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

