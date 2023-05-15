Japan continues development of railguns, despite doubts over their effectiveness

Japan has developed a prototype medium railgun of 40mm calibre to research how to achieve higher initial velocity and longer barrel life.

This medium railgun can fire a projectile weighing 320g with an initial velocity of 2,230m/s (Mach 6.5). The rail’s endurance is more than 120 rounds, and the current charge energy is 5MJ, although Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) is aiming for 20MJ in the future.

The ATLA's Ground Systems Research Centre (GSRC) began basic research on a small 16mm-calibre railgun in 1990.

Then, in May 2022, the GSRC concluded a JPY6.5 billion ($47.9 million) contract with Japan Steel