Japan accelerates procurement of Tomahawk missiles

Japan is fast-tracking efforts to obtain Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles from the US, as it simultaneously develops indigenous stand-off missiles.

Newly installed Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on 4 October, following a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, that Tomahawk missiles would reach Japan a year earlier than originally scheduled.

The MoD then announced the following day that the Self-Defense Force ‘will strengthen its stand-off defence capabilities in order to deter and eliminate the invasion force into Japan at an early and distant stage. In light of the more severe security environment, Minister of Defense Kihara instructed us