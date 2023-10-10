To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Japan accelerates procurement of Tomahawk missiles

10th October 2023 - 23:54 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force now expects to receive its first Tomahawk missiles in FY2025, under an accelerated schedule. (Photo: DoD)

Faced by a rough neighbourhood, Japan is accelerating plans to obtain Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Japan is fast-tracking efforts to obtain Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles from the US, as it simultaneously develops indigenous stand-off missiles.

Newly installed Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on 4 October, following a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, that Tomahawk missiles would reach Japan a year earlier than originally scheduled.

The MoD then announced the following day that the Self-Defense Force ‘will strengthen its stand-off defence capabilities in order to deter and eliminate the invasion force into Japan at an early and distant stage. In light of the more severe security environment, Minister of Defense Kihara instructed us

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us