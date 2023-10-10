Japan accelerates procurement of Tomahawk missiles
Japan is fast-tracking efforts to obtain Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles from the US, as it simultaneously develops indigenous stand-off missiles.
Newly installed Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on 4 October, following a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, that Tomahawk missiles would reach Japan a year earlier than originally scheduled.
The MoD then announced the following day that the Self-Defense Force ‘will strengthen its stand-off defence capabilities in order to deter and eliminate the invasion force into Japan at an early and distant stage. In light of the more severe security environment, Minister of Defense Kihara instructed us
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Brazil’s nuclear-powered submarine project reaches new milestone
The first steel plates of a test section for the future nuclear-powered attack submarine ‘Álvaro Alberto’ have been cut during a ceremony organised by Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN) and the Brazilian Navy.
-
First Flight III destroyer for US Navy introduces innovative radar capabilities
The introduction of USS Jack H. Lucas to the US Navy's fleet has led to a series of innovative developments that will enhance US capabilities in A2AD zones.
-
Russia signs agreement for Black Sea naval base
Abkhazia has offered Russia an alternative Black Sea base to ports in Crimea where it has faced attacks by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian state media.
-
Polish Navy Miecznik-class frigates to be fitted with TACTICOS integrated combat management system
The multirole Miecznik-class frigates will be equipped with a set of sensors developed by Thales with the first ship scheduled to enter service in 2029.
-
Upgrades to Holland-class OPVs pushed back a year
The Royal Netherlands Navy’s (RNLN’s) four Holland-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) will begin a mid-life upgrade (MLU) programme in 2025, a year later than planned.