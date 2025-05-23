To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Japan accelerates naval shipbuilding with new OPVs, destroyers and amphibious craft

Japan accelerates naval shipbuilding with new OPVs, destroyers and amphibious craft

23rd May 2025 - 13:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Chiba, Japan

RSS

JMU and BMT exhibited this model of Japan’s version of the Caimen landing craft. It forms the basis for the Maneuver Support Vessel. (Photo: author)

Japan Marine United has made advances in OPV construction, as it unveils next-gen DDGX concepts and expands fast-landing craft fleet for island defence.

Japan Marine United (JMU), a major naval shipyard that produces Japan’s naval surface vessels, has four offshore patrol vessels (OPV) that will be used for coastal patrol by Japan’s navy currently under construction.

Speaking at DSEI Japan 2025, held from 21-23 May, Tetsuya Shibuta, manager of planning team – planning group for Naval Ship Engineering Department, Yokohama Shipyard, told Shephard that JMU has almost finished the critical design phase for the vessels which it named 05OPVs.

While design has not yet been finalised, the shipbuilder started cutting steel and building blocks in February. Furthermore, next month, block loading will occur

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us