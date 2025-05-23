Japan accelerates naval shipbuilding with new OPVs, destroyers and amphibious craft

Japan Marine United (JMU), a major naval shipyard that produces Japan’s naval surface vessels, has four offshore patrol vessels (OPV) that will be used for coastal patrol by Japan’s navy currently under construction.

Speaking at DSEI Japan 2025, held from 21-23 May, Tetsuya Shibuta, manager of planning team – planning group for Naval Ship Engineering Department, Yokohama Shipyard, told Shephard that JMU has almost finished the critical design phase for the vessels which it named 05OPVs.

While design has not yet been finalised, the shipbuilder started cutting steel and building blocks in February. Furthermore, next month, block loading will occur