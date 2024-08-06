Italy orders fourth next-generation patrol vessel

Italy has ordered a fourth ship under its Future OPV programme (Pattugliatori Polivalenti – PPX), one of an option for three which was included in the original contract for three ships placed last year. Deliveries of the first ships have been slated to start in 2026.

The deal is with OSN, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), and has a value respectively of around €163 million (US$178 million) and €70 million to the companies respectively.

The PPX ships will be used to replace older patrol ships in the navy and take on surveillance, control of merchant traffic, protect lines of communication and monitor Italy’s EEZ.

Under current plans Italy needs a total of eight new offshore units (PPX/EPC) to replace its ageing Comandanti/Sirio-class, which is expected to be retired from service in the mid-2020s. Although there are only four Comandanti-class corvettes, the Italian Navy will also need replacements for their Cassiopea and Minerva-class vessels.

Work is taking place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard. The ships will include a new generation C2 system for the bridge, developed for the Italian Navy's Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessels (PPAs).

The new system includes an integrated workstation, co-produced by Leonardo and Fincantieri NexTech, that allows the conduct of the ship and airborne operations by just the pilot and co-pilot.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

PPX (4) [Italy]

PPX (1-3) [Italy]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

PPX (FCX20)

Comandanti/Sirio Class (FCX15)