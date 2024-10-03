Italian Navy receives first full capability multipurpose combat ship
The Italian Navy’s fourth PPA combat ship, Giovanni delle Bande Nere, has been delivered. The ship is described as the first in class in “full configuration” and follows the introduction into service of light patrol versions of the ship.
Seven of the class are being built with construction of the fleet expected to be completed in 2026 and are part of renewal plan for the Italian Navy which is occurring under the European joint procurement agency OCCAR.
The ship is 143m long, has a crew of 171 and can reach a speed of 31kt. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11m long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the initial contract was placed in 2015 for six vessels with an option for an additional four vessels. One option has been exercised, taking the total programme value to US$4.3 billion.
The ships are being built to replace the four Soldati-class frigates and eight Minerva-class corvettes between 2022 and 2035. The first ship-in-class was handed over in 2022, with deliveries also occurring in 2022 and 2023.
On 28 March 2024, Fincantieri signed a $1.3 billion contract with the Indonesian Ministry of Defence to supply two PPAs which are currently under construction.
