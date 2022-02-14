Fincantieri launches fourth PPA vessel

Marinette Marine to provide training systems for Constellation class
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.
Fincantieri has announced the launch of the fourth Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altura(PPA)-class multipurpose offshore patrol vessel, ‘Giovanni delle Bande Nere’, intended to be delivered to the Italian Navy in 2024.
This vessel is the first ‘complete’ version of its type, it is equipped with the maximum defensive capability and is the first in the series to mount new generators manufactured by Isotta Fraschini Motori.
The unit is part of the plan to renew operational lines of the Navy’s vessels, as laid out by the 2015 Organisation for joint cooperation in the field of armaments.
The vessel represents a highly flexibly type of ship, with the ability to perform a range of tasks from patrolling with rescue capabilities at sea to civil protection operations and even combat.
Different combat system configurations are expected for the seven vessels in the programme.
One side of the configuration aims at producing a light vessel, relating to the patrolling task, integrated with self-defence capabilities, the other side aims at producing a combat-focused vessel.
The USN has ordered additional Mk 82 and Mk 200 systems for the Aegis Weapon System.
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.
Indonesia seems set to turn its affections for South Korean submarines to French ones.
Representatives from Babcock have met Greek defence officials, as several options remain on the table for the Hellenic Navy's corvette requirement.