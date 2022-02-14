Fincantieri launches fourth PPA vessel

The Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessels will be built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries expected until 2026. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri has launched the fourth of seven offshore patrol vessels intended for the Italian Navy.

Fincantieri has announced the launch of the fourth Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altura(PPA)-class multipurpose offshore patrol vessel, ‘Giovanni delle Bande Nere’, intended to be delivered to the Italian Navy in 2024.

This vessel is the first ‘complete’ version of its type, it is equipped with the maximum defensive capability and is the first in the series to mount new generators manufactured by Isotta Fraschini Motori.

The unit is part of the plan to renew operational lines of the Navy’s vessels, as laid out by the 2015 Organisation for joint cooperation in the field of armaments.

The vessel represents a highly flexibly type of ship, with the ability to perform a range of tasks from patrolling with rescue capabilities at sea to civil protection operations and even combat.

Different combat system configurations are expected for the seven vessels in the programme.

One side of the configuration aims at producing a light vessel, relating to the patrolling task, integrated with self-defence capabilities, the other side aims at producing a combat-focused vessel.