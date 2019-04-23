Italian Navy receives Antonio Marceglia frigate
OCCAR handed over the new Antonio Marceglia FREMM frigate to the Italian Navy in a ceremony at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia, on 16 April.
Marceglia is the fourth Italian general purpose version and the eighth FREMM frigate overall to be delivered to the Italian Navy.
The ninth ship, ITS Schergat, was launched in January 2019 and is now in the final testing and outfitting phase with delivery expected in March 2020. The tenth and last Italian FREMM, Bianchi, will be launched in January 2020.
-
HII awarded contract for aircraft carrier maintenance in San Diego
HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division has received a contract from the USN for aircraft carrier maintenance in San Diego. The award has a potential value of $528.4 million over five years.
-
Fincantieri commissioned for third Italian U212 NFS submarine
OCCAR has exercised an option for constructing the third Italian U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS).
-
OSI to deliver T-ACT navigation systems to German navy for small craft operations
OSI Maritime Systems has been contracted to provide T-ACT tactical and high-speed navigation systems to the German Navy for its small craft operations. The advanced capabilities support complex missions and interoperability.