To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italian Navy receives Antonio Marceglia frigate

23rd April 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

OCCAR handed over the new Antonio Marceglia FREMM frigate to the Italian Navy in a ceremony at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia, on 16 April.

Marceglia is the fourth Italian general purpose version and the eighth FREMM frigate overall to be delivered to the Italian Navy.

The ninth ship, ITS Schergat, was launched in January 2019 and is now in the final testing and outfitting phase with delivery expected in March 2020. The tenth and last Italian FREMM, Bianchi, will be launched in January 2020.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us