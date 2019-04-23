Italian Navy receives Antonio Marceglia frigate

OCCAR handed over the new Antonio Marceglia FREMM frigate to the Italian Navy in a ceremony at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano, La Spezia, on 16 April.

Marceglia is the fourth Italian general purpose version and the eighth FREMM frigate overall to be delivered to the Italian Navy.

The ninth ship, ITS Schergat, was launched in January 2019 and is now in the final testing and outfitting phase with delivery expected in March 2020. The tenth and last Italian FREMM, Bianchi, will be launched in January 2020.