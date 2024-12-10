Italian Navy finally takes delivery of Trieste

The multipurpose landing helicopter deck Trieste was finally delivered to the Italian Navy on 7 December 2024, nine years after the contract for its construction was awarded to Fincantieri and Finmechanica.

The Trieste is the largest ship built in Italy in the post-war period, and is fitted with advanced technologies that will make it suitable for amphibious operations, logistical support, air missions, and humanitarian interventions.

With a length of 245 metres and displacing 37,770 tons, the Trieste will have a range of 7,000 nautical miles and a top speed of 16 knots.

It will be able to accommodate up to four LC-23 landing craft or one LCAC in its floodable dock, and will carry nine spots for aircraft, including F-35Bs, CH-47 helicopters and MV-22s.

In human terms, it will have living space for 1,064 personnel including 360 crew, with the rest of the accommodation split between aviators, support, and command and control staff.

The Trieste will be the flagship of Italy’s Amphibious Task Group (ATG), itself an important part of the Italian Navy's Expeditionary Task Force (ETF).

With a unit cost of US$1.3 billion, added to its long build-time, the Trieste has had to justify its build over time by bringing jobs to Italian manufacturers and technology firms throughout its years of construction.

The Trieste has been assigned to Italy’s 3rd Naval Division, and after initial training in La Spezia, will be homeported at Taranto.

The ceremony to commemorate the delivery of the Trieste was held at the port of Livorno and attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

