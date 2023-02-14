To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italian and Greek firms strengthen naval ties

14th February 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Fincantieri's bid for the Greek corvette requirement is based on the FCX30 Doha-class design being built for Qatar. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Italy is in hot pursuit of an opportunity to build corvettes for the Hellenic Navy.

Italian defence companies, including Leonardo, MBDA, Elettronica and Fincantieri, have signed a series of further MoUs with potential Greek suppliers.

Last December, Fincantieri inked an agreement with Onex Shipyards and Technologies, opening the door for collaboration on new ships for the Hellenic Navy.

The newest signings were held at Onex Elefsis Shipyards, which could build Fincantieri-designed corvettes should the Greek government award the programme to the Fincatieri-Onex cooperation.

In a statement, the Italian companies said the new agreements set the basis for defining long-term business relationships with Greek suppliers.

Under the prior agreement, two, plus a possible extra one, FCX30 Doha-class corvettes could be constructed at the Elefsis shipyard.

France’s Naval Group is in competition with the Fincantieri partnership for the work and is already producing new frigates for Greece.

France has formed its own industrial ties in pursuit of the corvette programme. Naval Group is offering Athens its Gowind-class design.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us