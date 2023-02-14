Italian and Greek firms strengthen naval ties

Italian defence companies, including Leonardo, MBDA, Elettronica and Fincantieri, have signed a series of further MoUs with potential Greek suppliers.

Last December, Fincantieri inked an agreement with Onex Shipyards and Technologies, opening the door for collaboration on new ships for the Hellenic Navy.

The newest signings were held at Onex Elefsis Shipyards, which could build Fincantieri-designed corvettes should the Greek government award the programme to the Fincatieri-Onex cooperation.

In a statement, the Italian companies said the new agreements set the basis for defining long-term business relationships with Greek suppliers.

Under the prior agreement, two, plus a possible extra one, FCX30 Doha-class corvettes could be constructed at the Elefsis shipyard.

France’s Naval Group is in competition with the Fincantieri partnership for the work and is already producing new frigates for Greece.

France has formed its own industrial ties in pursuit of the corvette programme. Naval Group is offering Athens its Gowind-class design.