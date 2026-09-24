“Capital follows confidence” as defence courts private money

Governments cannot expect to develop, finance and scale every good defence idea through traditional procurement alone, according to Phil Siveter, chief executive of Thales UK, who used the company’s technology summit on 14 September to argue that defence must get better at attracting private capital.

Pension funds, infrastructure investors, private equity and venture capital were all prepared to back technology, manufacturing capacity and infrastructure “where there is a credible demand signal and an investable proposition”, Siveter said. Despite the recent flurry of investment in startups and scale-ups, he added, “honestly, this is not enough”.

In his view, the missing ingredient was