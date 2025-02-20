To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel Shipyards begins steel-cutting on new Reshef-class corvettes

20th February 2025 - 08:48 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler

RSS

An artist’s impression of the Reshef-class corvettes. (Image: Israel Shipyards)

The new indigenously-built corvettes will replace Israel's Sa'ar 4.5 class which has been in service for four decades.

Steel-cutting on the first of Israel’s new Reshef-class corvettes began earlier this week. 

The five-vessel multi-mission Reshef class is intended as a replacement for Israel’s Sa'ar 4.5-class Nirit vessels, which have been in service in the Israeli Navy for four decades.

On 12 December 2024, the Israeli MoD awarded Israel Shipyards a NIS2.8 billion (US$780 million) contract for the construction of five ships.

Under the agreement with the Israeli MoD, Israel Shipyards will manufacture and deliver those five Reshef ships to the navy over the course of the next six years, with an option to produce additional ships in the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Giovanni Rasio

Author

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Senior Naval Analyst at Shephard’s Defence Insight business intelligence service. Before …

Read full bio
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us