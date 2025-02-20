Israel Shipyards begins steel-cutting on new Reshef-class corvettes
Steel-cutting on the first of Israel’s new Reshef-class corvettes began earlier this week.
The five-vessel multi-mission Reshef class is intended as a replacement for Israel’s Sa'ar 4.5-class Nirit vessels, which have been in service in the Israeli Navy for four decades.
On 12 December 2024, the Israeli MoD awarded Israel Shipyards a NIS2.8 billion (US$780 million) contract for the construction of five ships.
Under the agreement with the Israeli MoD, Israel Shipyards will manufacture and deliver those five Reshef ships to the navy over the course of the next six years, with an option to produce additional ships in the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
NAVDEX 2025: MAESTRAL JV wins €500 million UAE Navy support contract
The major contract awarded at NAVDEX 2025 will steer fleet maintenance in the UAE Navy across the next five years.
-
Royal New Zealand Navy to reactivate OPV while awaiting fleet modernisation
HMNZS Otago will perform the duties of the written-off HMNZS Manawanui until an upcoming renewal process is completed.
-
Saab relaunches third upgraded Gotland-class submarine
More than 20 of the central systems in HMS Halland were replaced as part of the upgrade, including sensors and command systems.
-
IDEX 2025: Saab launches new Coast Control Radar to protect waterways
According to Saab, the new radar will work to safeguard territorial waterways and maritime traffic, improving safety and security of vessels in key economic lifelines.