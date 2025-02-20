Israel Shipyards begins steel-cutting on new Reshef-class corvettes

Steel-cutting on the first of Israel’s new Reshef-class corvettes began earlier this week.

The five-vessel multi-mission Reshef class is intended as a replacement for Israel’s Sa'ar 4.5-class Nirit vessels, which have been in service in the Israeli Navy for four decades.

On 12 December 2024, the Israeli MoD awarded Israel Shipyards a NIS2.8 billion (US$780 million) contract for the construction of five ships.

Under the agreement with the Israeli MoD, Israel Shipyards will manufacture and deliver those five Reshef ships to the navy over the course of the next six years, with an option to produce additional ships in the