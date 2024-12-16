Israel buys five Reshef missile ships to bolster its arsenal

Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMoD) has signed off on the purchase of five Reshef-class missile ships from Israel Shipyards, at a cost of approximately US$780M.

The Director General of the IMoD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, approved the procurement agreement on 12 December, but the Reshef class has been on the IMoD’s radar for some time, as a replacement to the Sa’ar 4 and Sa’ar 4.5-class of fast attack vessels.

Under the agreement, Israel Shipyards will produce and supply the ships to the Israeli Navy over the next six years, with an option left open for the Navy to procure additional vessels as needed in the future.

The Reshef-class multi-mission vessel was developed in collaboration with the Israeli Navy, incorporating the most advanced weapon systems from across Israel's naval defence industry.

Once the Reshef-class is in place, the Sa’ar 4.5-class missile ship will be decommissioned, after having been in service for four decades.

The vessels will be built within Israel, and Zamir described the Reshef acquisition as “an integration of security, economic, and industrial priorities”.

He added: “These new vessels will strengthen the Israeli Navy’s expanding maritime capabilities. Manufacturing them locally in Israel will maintain and grow the nation’s exclusive strategic production line for combat vessels and enhance operational independence and continuity while securing hundreds of jobs in Israel.”

Zamir said he also expected that other nations would look to follow the Israeli Navy's example and acquire Reshef class vessels of their own, making the class a viable Israeli export.

