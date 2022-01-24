Israel orders three new submarines from TKMS

Fire aboard Provorny disrupts Project 20385
Was damage to the corvette Provorny in a December 2021 fire more serious than the Russian Navy and MoD care to admit?
The Israeli government on 20 January announced it had reached an agreement with German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) on framework conditions for the purchase of three new Dakar-class hunter-killer (SSK) submarines.
TKMS said the Dakar-class boats would be built to a ‘completely new design’ engineered to meet Israeli Navy requirements and replace the country’s first batch of Dolphin-class submarines.
The purchase, worth around €3 billion ($3.40 billion), will be part-funded by a German government grant.
The Israeli MoD said the first submarine would be delivered to the navy within ‘about’ nine years, adding that the hulls would be
Tests continue under the autonomous mine clearance vessel programme for the Belgian and Dutch navies, with the latest focus being on launch and recovery systems.
The recent arrival of four Flex Fighter vessels in Ghana reflects efforts by the West African nation to augment its offshore security capabilities.
The Indonesian Navy approves the C-Flex combat management system for its newest KCR-60M boats.
South Korea is a hotbed of naval activity - with frigates, destroyers, submarines and new SAMs all under construction.
Booz Allen Hamilton will provide a single executive for end-to-end support of LCS vessels.