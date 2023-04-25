To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel marks milestone for Sa'ar 6 corvette fleet

25th April 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Sa'ar 6 corvettes are primarily designed for patrolling Israel's EEZ. (Photo: Israeli MoD)

The Israeli Navy has declared its fleet of newly built Sa'ar 6 corvettes operational, with three having entered service.

The last of the four is fitted with systems including radar, guns and missiles before joining the rest of the fleet.

Designed to conduct patrol duties in Israel's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Israeli corvettes are small but highly equipped, carrying the naval variant of Iron Dome – C-Dome, Gabriel anti-ship missiles, and the Barak MX air defence system.

The vessels were built by German Naval Shipyards Kiel and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which delivered hull superstructures to Israel for outfitting with indigenous sensors and subsystems from the likes of Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Israel commissioned its first

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

