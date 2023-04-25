Israel marks milestone for Sa'ar 6 corvette fleet

The last of the four is fitted with systems including radar, guns and missiles before joining the rest of the fleet.

Designed to conduct patrol duties in Israel's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Israeli corvettes are small but highly equipped, carrying the naval variant of Iron Dome – C-Dome, Gabriel anti-ship missiles, and the Barak MX air defence system.

The vessels were built by German Naval Shipyards Kiel and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which delivered hull superstructures to Israel for outfitting with indigenous sensors and subsystems from the likes of Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Israel commissioned its first