Delay to Irish Naval Service's new Multi-Role Vessel tender raises affordability questions
Shephard reported last year that a review was being completed on the concept of operations and specifications requirements for the MRV in advance of a tender release in 2023.
However, a spokesperson from the Irish Department of Defence told Shephard that whilst the MRV project is 'under way' there remain other concurrent strands of work that need to be completed.
These include 'the finalisation of the initial steps of the approvals process, in particular the Preliminary Business Case to inform decision-making which will inform the next steps in this project', the spokesperson explained.
The MRV will replace the INS’s former 84m-long 1,920t flagship LÉ Eithne, which was decommissioned in July 2022 alongside its two Peacock-class patrol vessels LÉ Ciara and LÉ Orla.
UK company, Houlder is leading a multidisciplinary team of consultants to support he project team with industry expertise. The spokesperson added that Houlder also supports the Public Spending Code requirements and 'the running of the tender competition'.
The spokesperson also confirmed that preliminary market consultation is under way as a normal part of the pre-tendering phase of a project and that 'some engagement' with shipyards has already been conducted.
'There will be further market engagement before the finalisation of the specification of requirements and the publication of a tender to the market,' the spokesperson added.
The procurement budget for MRV is slated at €200 million ($220.3 million) but there are doubts if the project is affordable. Entering service in 1984, Eithne was due to retire next year after the introduction of the MRV, however, with a tender yet to be released it is unlikely that a new ship will be delivered by next year. In the meantime it is likely that savings were needed so an early retirement of Eithne was accepted.
Meanwhile in May 2023 the INS took delivery of two former Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) Lake-class inshore patrol vessels (HMNZS Rotoiti and HMNZS Pukaki). The pair are completing a refit and upgrade and are expected to enter service in 2024 replacing the capabilities lost with the retirement of the Peacock-class ships.
The Irish government White Paper on defence calls for a re-capitalisation of the INS with the replacement of older ships with new vessels and plans to operate a total of 12 modern craft.
