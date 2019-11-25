Iran says VLS being installed on Mowj-class destroyer

UK warship HMS Cardiff begins float-off process
The new Type 26 City-class frigate has been introduced to the water prior to further fitting.
Iran has announced that it is installing a VLS onboard the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) destroyer Dena, ahead of stated plans to introduce the technology more widely across its surface fleet.
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The new Type 26 City-class frigate has been introduced to the water prior to further fitting.
The company was awarded a US$3.3 billion contract to construct 11 OPCs for the US Coast Guard in June 2022.
A new contract awarded for Australia’s Hunter-class frigates will see Rohde & Schwarz provide the vessels’ “central nervous system”.
The satellite systems will provide continuous connectivity across multiple frequencies.
The Pentagon has increased its naval and aerial assets in the area due to Houthi and Hezbollah attacks.
The maintenance of USS Hawaii in Australia with the support of local personnel and industry is seen as an important milestone in the tri-nation AUKUS agreement.