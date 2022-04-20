Investment helps Kraken Technology Group to develop precision engagement craft

NATO navies play crucial background role in Ukrainian war (Opinion)
Although NATO navies have not intervened directly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the alliance increased its readiness and strengthened its maritime posture.
UK-based Kraken Technology Group (KTG) has raised further funding to support the development of its Kraken K50 precision engagement craft.
KTG CEO Mal Crease stated on 19 April that the new investment will allow the company to establish a dedicated UK manufacturing facility to ‘revolutionise the maritime composite design and integration process, specifically to meet increasingly localised manufacturing and assembly requirements’.
KTG also expects to participate in a priced investment round later in 2022.
With a top speed beyond 65kt, the K50 is designed specifically to meet the growing global requirement for fast-response precision engagement, coastal interdiction and the protection of critical offshore infrastructure.
The optional use of advanced electric powertrain technology on the K50 is intended to extend key range and performance parameters, all housed within a unique composite design and structure.
A range of integrated modular systems and sensors on the K50 would deliver ‘uniquely semi-autonomous operational and offensive capabilities’ to defeat swarming threats, KTG added.
An additional order will bump up the number of new Australian patrol boats to eight, a welcome boost for local shipbuilder Austal.
The Royal Thai Navy has contracted Schiebel for an additional two Camcopter S-100 systems, which it set a budget of $18.38 million for in August 2021.
South Korea is developing an improved variant of its Blue Shark torpedo, plus it will still order CIWS from the US until a new domestic weapon is available later this decade.
Russia and Ukraine are claiming different narratives following the confirmation of damage to the Russian cruiser Moskva.
ASFAT's design concept includes extensive armament and a sensor package that offshore patrol vessels could be equipped with to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario.