Investigation continues into USS Devastator fire

Bahrain-based US military personnel are continuing to investigate the cause of a fire onboard the mine countermeasure vessel USS Devastator while moored at Naval Support Activity at Mina Salman on 14 March, home of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

According to a US CENTCOM release issued on 15 March the fire broke out at around 8pm local time, with personnel from the nearby USS Sentry, USS Gladiator, USS Dextrous and USS Whirlwind assisting the crew of Devastator in bringing it under control.

The ship declared the fire out at approximately 9pm local, with personnel continuing to cool hot