To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Investigation continues into USS Devastator fire

19th March 2019 - 16:15 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Bahrain-based US military personnel are continuing to investigate the cause of a fire onboard the mine countermeasure vessel USS Devastator while moored at Naval Support Activity at Mina Salman on 14 March, home of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

According to a US CENTCOM release issued on 15 March the fire broke out at around 8pm local time, with personnel from the nearby USS Sentry, USS Gladiator, USS Dextrous and USS Whirlwind assisting the crew of Devastator in bringing it under control.

The ship declared the fire out at approximately 9pm local, with personnel continuing to cool hot

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us