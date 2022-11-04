UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces

EDGE Group’s Halcon business unit promoted its newest loitering munition, the Hunter 2-S, at the SOFEX event in Jordan last week, hinting that among its first customers are likely to be the UAE’s Presidential Guard.

Unveiled earlier this year, it is the latest addition to the Hunter UAV family and an upgraded version of the Hunter-2 with new controls and other features including swarming capabilities.

Heavier and faster, Hunter 2-S weighs in at 8kg, is armed with a 2kg warhead and can reach a cruise speed of 80km/h while flying at up to 3,300ft. While it externally resembles to some extent