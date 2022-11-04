To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces

4th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Aqaba

The Halcon Hunter 2-S loitering munition can be operated in a swarm of up to 21 units. (Photo: author)

The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.

EDGE Group’s Halcon business unit promoted its newest loitering munition, the Hunter 2-S, at the SOFEX event in Jordan last week, hinting that among its first customers are likely to be the UAE’s Presidential Guard.

Unveiled earlier this year, it is the latest addition to the Hunter UAV family and an upgraded version of the Hunter-2 with new controls and other features including swarming capabilities. 

Heavier and faster, Hunter 2-S weighs in at 8kg, is armed with a 2kg warhead  and can reach a cruise speed of 80km/h while flying at up to 3,300ft. While it externally resembles to some extent

