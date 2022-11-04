UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
EDGE Group’s Halcon business unit promoted its newest loitering munition, the Hunter 2-S, at the SOFEX event in Jordan last week, hinting that among its first customers are likely to be the UAE’s Presidential Guard.
Unveiled earlier this year, it is the latest addition to the Hunter UAV family and an upgraded version of the Hunter-2 with new controls and other features including swarming capabilities.
Heavier and faster, Hunter 2-S weighs in at 8kg, is armed with a 2kg warhead and can reach a cruise speed of 80km/h while flying at up to 3,300ft. While it externally resembles to some extent
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities
Detect and avoid capabilities open doors to allowing UAS of all types to fly in unrestricted civilian airspace more freely.
-
BAE Systems reveals OMFV design and prototype proposal
BAE Systems is bidding for the US Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme with a brand-new, purpose-built product to increase the vehicle's flexibility and capability to adapt in the future.
-
Poland expands uncrewed fleet with US and Turkish UAVs
No modern army can be without modern drones, according to Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak.
-
Havelsan's new UGV has swarming capability in mind
After finding success with its Barkan autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV), Havelsan unveiled a new model, Kapgan, on 25 October, which is set to enter Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) service before 2024.
-
One-way loitering munition touted as low-cost alternative by Titra
Turkish company Titra displayed its Deli loitering munition for the first time at this week's SAHA exhibition in Istanbul, with service entry and serial production due before the end of 2022.