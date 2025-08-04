Indonesian Navy looks for variety and industrial partnerships to add capability
The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) continues to amass an esoteric flotilla of naval vessels, with the latest developments including implementation of a French submarine contract, a new deal to buy Turkish frigates and an order for three indigenously developed missile boats.
France’s Naval Group announced that the Indonesian contract for two Scorpene Evolved Full LiB submarines entered into force on 23 July. This step followed a preliminary contract signed on 28 March 2024.
Indonesian defence contracts are particular in that contracts are signed but they only come into force once the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has provided funds for the initial
