Indonesia resurrects its stealthy trimaran

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) is looking forward to receiving a fast missile attack trimaran, with the future KRI Golok launched in Indonesia by shipbuilder PT Lundin on 21 August.

A first version of the design, KRI Klewang (625), was destroyed by fire a month after being launched in August 2012, so the advent of Golok (with pennant number 688) marks a revival of this type that employs infused vinyl ester carbon fibre for the hull.

The sleek wave-piercing trimaran was launched at the shipyard of PT Lundin (also known as North Sea Boats) in Banyuwangi, East Java. Adm Yudo Margono ...