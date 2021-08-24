To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Indonesia resurrects its stealthy trimaran

24th August 2021 - 04:48 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

PT Lundin launched the wave-piercing trimaran KRI Golok for the Indonesian Navy in August. (TNI-AL)

The Indonesian Navy has vast needs for more modern vessels. More are being added all the time, and soon it will be the turn of a stealthy catamaran.

The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) is looking forward to receiving a fast missile attack trimaran, with the future KRI Golok launched in Indonesia by shipbuilder PT Lundin on 21 August.

A first version of the design, KRI Klewang (625), was destroyed by fire a month after being launched in August 2012, so the advent of Golok (with pennant number 688) marks a revival of this type that employs infused vinyl ester carbon fibre for the hull.

The sleek wave-piercing trimaran was launched at the shipyard of PT Lundin (also known as North Sea Boats) in Banyuwangi, East Java. Adm Yudo Margono ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users