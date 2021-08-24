Indonesia resurrects its stealthy trimaran

Germany to modernise F124 frigate radars
The project will see Germany’s F124 air defence frigates equipped with new radar capabilities and the installation of a land-based system.
The Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) is looking forward to receiving a fast missile attack trimaran, with the future KRI Golok launched in Indonesia by shipbuilder PT Lundin on 21 August.
A first version of the design, KRI Klewang (625), was destroyed by fire a month after being launched in August 2012, so the advent of Golok (with pennant number 688) marks a revival of this type that employs infused vinyl ester carbon fibre for the hull.
The sleek wave-piercing trimaran was launched at the shipyard of PT Lundin (also known as North Sea Boats) in Banyuwangi, East Java. Adm Yudo Margono ...
As part of Large Scale Exercise 21, on 15 August, US joint forces launched multiple missiles and torpedoes from air, land and sea at a decommissioned Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate.
The Dearsan-designed Deniz Han is the first ship to be equipped with Aselsan's Gökdeniz CIWS, a navalised version of the Korkut tracked SP anti-aircraft gun.
The 42m STM500 will be armed with four torpedo tubes and includes SOF infil/exfil among its intended mission sets.
The AKYA heavy torpedo has undergone firing trials and will equip Turkish submarines, while Roketsan's developmental ORKA has surface- and air-launched applications.
The platform-agnostic technology has been tested using four Albatros-S USVs and is a joint project between Aselsan and the SSB.