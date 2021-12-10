Indonesia launches fifth missile boat

Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL launched the fifth KCR-60M fast attack craft on 5 December. The vessel will eventually be christened into the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) as KRI Kapak.

The ceremony for hull number ‘625’, which happened to fall on the navy’s Fleet Day 2021, was attended by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

The minister stated, ‘Without a strong maritime power, it is impossible for our country to be strong. Our nation is supported by a strong defence industry so that we do not depend on foreign defence industries.’

PT PAL’s CEO Kaharuddin Djenod further noted that this is the first of …