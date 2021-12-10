To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indonesia launches fifth missile boat

10th December 2021 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The fifth KCR-60M fast attack craft was launched by its Indonesian shipbuilder on 5 December. (PT PAL)

Progress is made in Indonesia on fast attack craft, tank landing ships and OPVs.

Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL launched the fifth KCR-60M fast attack craft on 5 December. The vessel will eventually be christened into the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) as KRI Kapak.

The ceremony for hull number ‘625’, which happened to fall on the navy’s Fleet Day 2021, was attended by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

The minister stated, ‘Without a strong maritime power, it is impossible for our country to be strong. Our nation is supported by a strong defence industry so that we do not depend on foreign defence industries.’

PT PAL’s CEO Kaharuddin Djenod further noted that this is the first of …

Naval Warfare

