Indo-Pacific 2022: PFG unveils Sentinel 1100 watercraft

Indo-Pacific 2022: Austal shows versatile new OPV 60
Austal has shown off a new OPV design that straddles a gap in its range, plus it is pursuing unmanned versions of its vessels.
Tasmanian company PFG unveiled its Sentinel 1100 on 10 May as an 11m-long tactical watercraft designed primarily for maritime interdiction.
Sentinel 1100 will be placed in the water for the first time soon, but in the interim it was ‘launched’ at Indo-Pacific 2022 in Sydney.
The development of this boat was funded by PFG and, like other members of its Sentinel family, the new craft features high-density polyethylene (HDPE) on its hull and deck.
PFG claims this material, obtained from Germany, outperforms alloy or composite materials in terms of impact/vibration absorption, durability and buoyancy, plus it does not corrode nor foul.
One official
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Austal has shown off a new OPV design that straddles a gap in its range, plus it is pursuing unmanned versions of its vessels.
The sinking in April of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea flagship, although not evidence of a major change in the naval domain, is a far cry from the pre-emptive scuttling of Ukraine’s own flagship. The donation of increasingly advanced materiel demonstrates increased faith in Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian invaders.
BMT has thrown its hat into the ring for Australia's joint support ship requirement.
For the first time, Australia is moving towards developing extra-large autonomous underwater vehicles.
HMS Dreadnought is scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s as the first of a new generation of SSBNs for the RN.
Lethality was a key topic during the First Sea Lord's Sea Power Conference, with UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey saying he wanted to see the RN lead the way in the field.