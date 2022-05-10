To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indo-Pacific 2022: PFG unveils Sentinel 1100 watercraft

10th May 2022 - 14:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

PFG, based in Hobart, Tasmania, unveiled its Sentinel 1100 tactical watercraft in Sydney. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

A Tasmanian company is positioning its watercraft, using a unique construction material, for Australian naval requirements.

Tasmanian company PFG unveiled its Sentinel 1100 on 10 May as an 11m-long tactical watercraft designed primarily for maritime interdiction. 

Sentinel 1100 will be placed in the water for the first time soon, but in the interim it was ‘launched’ at Indo-Pacific 2022 in Sydney.

The development of this boat was funded by PFG and, like other members of its Sentinel family, the new craft features high-density polyethylene (HDPE) on its hull and deck.

PFG claims this material, obtained from Germany, outperforms alloy or composite materials in terms of impact/vibration absorption, durability and buoyancy, plus it does not corrode nor foul. 

