Indo-Pacific 2022: BMT pushes Ellida for Australian joint support ship

10th May 2022 - 06:16 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Sydney

Australia’s navy is seeking a multirole auxiliary vessel under Project Sea 2200, and BMT is offering its Ellida design. (BMT)

BMT has thrown its hat into the ring for Australia's joint support ship requirement.

Under Project Sea 2200, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is seeking multirole logistics ships. At Indo-Pacific 2022 in Sydney, BMT announced it was offering its Ellida platform to meet that requirement.

The RAN wants a joint support ship with roll-on/roll-off cargo capabilities, that can carry cargo stores and replenish other vessels with fuel and dry stores at sea. Furthermore, giving the ultimate multirole capacity, the Sea 2200 solution must also have a well dock to support amphibious operations.

This project is worth some A$4-6 billion ($2.8-4.2 billion), and the RAN wants two ships displacing approximately 16,500t each.

The Ellida was

