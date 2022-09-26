To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Navy strives to become fully indigenous

26th September 2022 - 02:08 GMT | by Neelam Mathews

Shivalik-class stealth frigate INS Satpura. (Photo: Indian Navy)

The Indian Navy (IN) is working to raise the amount of domestically-produced equipment it has in service to well beyond today's levels.

The Indian Navy (IN) has committed to having a fully indigenously equipped navy by 2047.

That was the word from Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Adm R. Hari Kumar, speaking at a Defence Conclave organised by BharatShakti on 20 September in New Delhi.

A radical start has been made using DMR-249A Grade Steel for naval construction, produced for the first time in India for the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. This steel is also being used for 43 warships under construction. While two vendors have been qualified to produce the steel, one has been certified for submarines.

