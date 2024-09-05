Indian Navy purchases anti-submarine sonobuoys to counter Chinese incursions
The Indian Navy has procured approximately 500 anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys valued at US$52.8 million for launch from 24 Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, of which six aircraft have so far been delivered.
The move has reflected Indian concerns over China’s intensifying naval capabilities and sustained incursions of its submarines in the Indian Ocean.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken approved the potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India during a visit by the Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh to Washington DC last month.
A statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “The principal contractor(s) will be Sparton
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Elbit upgrades Seagull USV with drones and loitering weapon systems
With demand for USVs high, Elbit has added more capabilities to its fully autonomous vessel.
-
Japan to procure technical support for its Aegis-class destroyer fleet
The sale would allow Japan significant technical and computer support for its Aegis-class destroyers for the immediate future.
-
The future remains unclear for US Coast Guard’s Healy icebreaker
The cutter has been in Seattle where repairs have been taking place to electrical fire damage but no estimate has been given on its return to service leaving the US Coast Guard without surface assets to patrol the Arctic.
-
UK warship HMS Cardiff begins float-off process
The new Type 26 City-class frigate has been introduced to the water prior to further fitting.
-
Austal USA starts work on first of 11 Heritage-class OPCs
The company was awarded a US$3.3 billion contract to construct 11 OPCs for the US Coast Guard in June 2022.