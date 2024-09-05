To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Indian Navy purchases anti-submarine sonobuoys to counter Chinese incursions

Indian Navy purchases anti-submarine sonobuoys to counter Chinese incursions

5th September 2024 - 14:35 GMT | by Neelam Mathews

RSS

The sonobuoys will be launched from India’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters. (Photo: MoD India)

The US approved the deal despite supply chain delays to other equipment ordered by India.

The Indian Navy has procured approximately 500 anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys valued at US$52.8 million for launch from 24 Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters, of which six aircraft have so far been delivered.

The move has reflected Indian concerns over China’s intensifying naval capabilities and sustained incursions of its submarines in the Indian Ocean.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken approved the potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India during a visit by the Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh to Washington DC last month.

A statement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “The principal contractor(s) will be Sparton

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us