Indian Navy orders two new warship classes from local shipbuilders

4th April 2023 - 00:40 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The 11 Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels are likely to be similar in specification to the OPV INS Saryu pictured here. (Photo: Indian Embassy in Thailand)

Seventeen new ships, made up of offshore patrol vessels and missile vessels, are on the way for the Indian Navy.

On 31 March, India’s MoD signed contracts for 17 new warships – 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels – for the Indian Navy (IN).

Both types will be designed and constructed wholly in India, with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) responsible for the NGOPVs, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) undertaking work on the NGMVs.

The OPV project is valued at INR97.81 billion ($1.19 billion). GSL will construct seven of them, while GRSE will complete the remaining four. The first delivery should occur in September 2026.

Their indigenous content

