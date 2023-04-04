Indian Navy orders two new warship classes from local shipbuilders
On 31 March, India’s MoD signed contracts for 17 new warships – 11 Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and six Next Generation Missile Vessels – for the Indian Navy (IN).
Both types will be designed and constructed wholly in India, with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) responsible for the NGOPVs, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) undertaking work on the NGMVs.
The OPV project is valued at INR97.81 billion ($1.19 billion). GSL will construct seven of them, while GRSE will complete the remaining four. The first delivery should occur in September 2026.
Their indigenous content
