Indian Navy contracts Kongsberg to provide equipment for for its Fleet Support Ships

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Hindustan Shipbuilding Limited (HSL) to supply electric replenishment-at-sea (RAS) equipment for the Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ships programme.

The Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ships (FSS) constitute a new class of five large replenishment vessels designed to help ships complete extended missions at sea.

The contract with HSL will see Kongsberg provide a full range of replenishment and refuelling capabilities to the FSS fleet. The equipment includes electric winches, moveable high points, masts and ancillary equipment for connecting with vessels during replenishment.

The deal with Kongsberg will also include an astern refuelling system which will allow the Indian Navy an alternative option in instances when abeam replenishment is not a possibility.

The RAS system will be used to transfer solid loads up to 2t and for liquid loads on which long-term sea action depend including fuel and drinking water.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, president at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “Our RAS technology supports critical operations for many of the world’s navies, and through the development of our electric system, we offer mission critical capability enhancing operational readiness, extending range and providing a sustainable and responsive solution for the Indian Navy.”

Cdre Hemant Khatri, chairman and managing director at HSL, said the project had indigenisation as one of its cornerstones, with more than 50% local content.

“This aligns seamlessly with the Indian government’s strategic vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and underscores HSL’s commitment to fostering self-sufficiency in defence production,” Khatri explained.

In August 2023, the Indian Ministry of Defence awarded HSL a contract worth INR190 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the construction of five FSSs. Deliveries are expected take place between 2027 and 2031.

