Fleet support vessels are approved for the Indian Navy
India’s government has approved the indigenous construction of five fleet support vessels (FSV) for an estimated INR200 billion ($2.41 billion) for the Indian Navy (IN).
Industry officials said the Cabinet Committee on Security nominated state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on 16 August to build the 45,000t FSVs.
They said the MoD is expected to sign a formal contract with HSL imminently, and the first FSV would be delivered to the IN within four years, followed by one vessel annually until all transfers are completed by 2031/32.
The IN has so far operated without FSVs, and the induction of five platforms
