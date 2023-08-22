To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fleet support vessels are approved for the Indian Navy

22nd August 2023 - 06:23 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

India had earlier negotiated with TAIS over fleet support vessels, but in the end it decided to go with an indigenous design. (Image: TAIS Shipyards)

India is set to proceed with the construction of five indigenously built replenishment vessels.

India’s government has approved the indigenous construction of five fleet support vessels (FSV) for an estimated INR200 billion ($2.41 billion) for the Indian Navy (IN).

Industry officials said the Cabinet Committee on Security nominated state-owned Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on 16 August to build the 45,000t FSVs.

They said the MoD is expected to sign a formal contract with HSL imminently, and the first FSV would be delivered to the IN within four years, followed by one vessel annually until all transfers are completed by 2031/32.

The IN has so far operated without FSVs, and the induction of five platforms

