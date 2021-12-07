Indian midget submarine rises to the surface

USN to commission future USS Daniel Inouye
Daniel Inouye will be the 69th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned into the USN.
Susceptibility to subsurface attacks has led the Indian Navy (IN) to regenerate interest in procuring two mini-submarines from private manufacturer Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence.
This diesel-electric midget submarine designed and developed by L&T Defence is called the SOV400. An IN order could extend to six vessels, Shephard has learned.
Displacing less than 490t, the 44m-long SOV400 is fitted with a conformal-array sonar and radio frequency sensors for detection, surveillance, planting limpet mines, communication and interception.
The SOV400 is primarily meant for deployment and recovery of special forces, and thus it can carry two four-person swimmer delivery vehicles. Its maximum …
The array of sensors will feed information into the ORCCA navigation system on the Type 212 Common Design (CD) submarine for Germany and Norway.
Large survey ships for the Indian Navy will include underwater autonomous systems.
The future USS George M Neal is the fourth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer being built for the USN by Ingalls Shipbuilding.
Taiwan's submarine programme continues to make progress, with the first keel laid last month.
Latest Japanese Aegis contract modification raises total value of the programme beyond $240 million.