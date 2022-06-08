Indian acquisition body steps up on Next-Generation Corvettes
The Indian MoD has approved the indigenous procurement of assorted platforms and equipment worth INR763.90 billion ($9.83 billion) for all its three services in a bid to boost local industry and reduce materiel imports.
The official Press Information Bureau (PIB) declared on 6 April that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in the MoD had accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to locally build six Next-Generation Corvettes (NGCs) for the Indian Navy (IN).
NGCs would conduct surveillance, escort, search-and-attack and coastal defence missions, and operate in IN surface action groups.
An AoN is one of 11 steps that the MoD must undertake
